Here's Why Technovator International (HKG:1206) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Technovator International Limited (HKG:1206) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Technovator International's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Technovator International had debt of CN¥280.4m, up from CN¥241.8m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥266.8m, its net debt is less, at about CN¥13.6m.

A Look At Technovator International's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Technovator International had liabilities of CN¥1.86b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥39.5m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥266.8m and CN¥2.28b worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has CN¥649.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Technovator International's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Technovator International has barely any net debt, as demonstrated by its net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.039. Humorously, it actually received more in interest over the last twelve months than it had to pay. So it's fair to say it can handle debt like an Olympic ice-skater handles a pirouette. But the bad news is that Technovator International has seen its EBIT plunge 18% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Technovator International's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.