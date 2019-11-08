Here's Why Territorial Generating Company No. 1 (MCX:TGKA) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Public Joint Stock Company Territorial Generating Company No. 1 (MCX:TGKA) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Territorial Generating Company No. 1 Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Territorial Generating Company No. 1 had debt of ₽13.5b, up from ₽12.1b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₽7.17b, its net debt is less, at about ₽6.30b.

How Healthy Is Territorial Generating Company No. 1's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Territorial Generating Company No. 1 had liabilities of ₽18.6b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₽27.7b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₽7.17b as well as receivables valued at ₽14.5b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₽24.6b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Territorial Generating Company No. 1 has a market capitalization of ₽47.8b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Territorial Generating Company No. 1's net debt is only 0.24 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 20.1 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that Territorial Generating Company No. 1 grew its EBIT by 17% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Territorial Generating Company No. 1's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward.