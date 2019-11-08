Here's Why Territorial Generating Company No. 1 (MCX:TGKA) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Public Joint Stock Company Territorial Generating Company No. 1 (MCX:TGKA) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?
When Is Debt Dangerous?
Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.
How Much Debt Does Territorial Generating Company No. 1 Carry?
The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Territorial Generating Company No. 1 had debt of ₽13.5b, up from ₽12.1b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₽7.17b, its net debt is less, at about ₽6.30b.
How Healthy Is Territorial Generating Company No. 1's Balance Sheet?
Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Territorial Generating Company No. 1 had liabilities of ₽18.6b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₽27.7b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₽7.17b as well as receivables valued at ₽14.5b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₽24.6b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.
While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Territorial Generating Company No. 1 has a market capitalization of ₽47.8b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.
In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).
Territorial Generating Company No. 1's net debt is only 0.24 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 20.1 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that Territorial Generating Company No. 1 grew its EBIT by 17% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Territorial Generating Company No. 1's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.
Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Territorial Generating Company No. 1 produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 59% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.
Our View
The good news is that Territorial Generating Company No. 1's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But truth be told we feel its level of total liabilities does undermine this impression a bit. We would also note that Electric Utilities industry companies like Territorial Generating Company No. 1 commonly do use debt without problems. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Territorial Generating Company No. 1 is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. Another positive for shareholders is that it pays dividends. So if you like receiving those dividend payments, check Territorial Generating Company No. 1's dividend history, without delay!
When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.
