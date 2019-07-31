Here's Why Texhong Textile Group (HKG:2678) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Texhong Textile Group Limited (HKG:2678) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Texhong Textile Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Texhong Textile Group had CN¥7.13b of debt, an increase on CN¥5.56b, over one year. However, it does have CN¥1.05b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about CN¥6.07b.

How Strong Is Texhong Textile Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Texhong Textile Group had liabilities of CN¥6.77b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥5.16b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥1.05b as well as receivables valued at CN¥2.15b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CN¥8.73b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of CN¥6.42b, we think shareholders really should watch Texhong Textile Group's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Texhong Textile Group has net debt worth 2.3 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 6.0 times the interest expense. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Importantly, Texhong Textile Group grew its EBIT by 48% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Texhong Textile Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.