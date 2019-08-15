Here's Why Texmaco Rail & Engineering (NSE:TEXRAIL) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited (NSE:TEXRAIL) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Texmaco Rail & Engineering

How Much Debt Does Texmaco Rail & Engineering Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Texmaco Rail & Engineering had ₹5.74b of debt, an increase on ₹5.52b, over one year. However, it also had ₹1.18b in cash, and so its net debt is ₹4.56b.

NSEI:TEXRAIL Historical Debt, August 15th 2019 More

How Strong Is Texmaco Rail & Engineering's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Texmaco Rail & Engineering had liabilities of ₹14.6b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹566.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹1.18b and ₹8.33b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total ₹5.62b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Texmaco Rail & Engineering has a market capitalization of ₹11.1b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While we wouldn't worry about Texmaco Rail & Engineering's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6, we think its super-low interest cover of 2.0 times is a sign of high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. However, it should be some comfort for shareholders to recall that Texmaco Rail & Engineering actually grew its EBIT by a hefty 126%, over the last 12 months. If that earnings trend continues it will make its debt load much more manageable in the future. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Texmaco Rail & Engineering can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.