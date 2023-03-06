Here's Why Texton Property Fund (JSE:TEX) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Texton Property Fund (JSE:TEX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Texton Property Fund with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Texton Property Fund's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Texton Property Fund has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Texton Property Fund's EPS skyrocketed from R0.15 to R0.22, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 47%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The previous 12 months are something that Texton Property Fund will want to put behind them after seeing a drop in EBIT margin and revenue for the period. This is less than stellar for the company.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Texton Property Fund isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of R707m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Texton Property Fund Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Texton Property Fund, with market caps under R3.6b is around R5.6m.

The Texton Property Fund CEO received R2.9m in compensation for the year ending June 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Texton Property Fund Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Texton Property Fund has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. With swiftly growing earnings, the best days may still be to come, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. We think that based on its merits alone, this stock is worth watching into the future. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Texton Property Fund.

Although Texton Property Fund certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

