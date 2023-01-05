Here's Why Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Thermo Fisher Scientific's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at October 2022 Thermo Fisher Scientific had debt of US$28.9b, up from US$21.6b in one year. However, it also had US$2.92b in cash, and so its net debt is US$26.0b.

A Look At Thermo Fisher Scientific's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Thermo Fisher Scientific had liabilities of US$11.1b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$35.7b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$2.92b and US$8.92b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$35.0b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Thermo Fisher Scientific shares are worth a very impressive total of US$221.4b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 2.1 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 19.0 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. The bad news is that Thermo Fisher Scientific saw its EBIT decline by 14% over the last year. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Thermo Fisher Scientific can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Thermo Fisher Scientific recorded free cash flow worth 74% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Thermo Fisher Scientific's interest cover was a real positive on this analysis, as was its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. But truth be told its EBIT growth rate had us nibbling our nails. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Thermo Fisher Scientific is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Thermo Fisher Scientific that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

