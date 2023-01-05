Here's Why We Think ABN AMRO Bank (AMS:ABN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like ABN AMRO Bank (AMS:ABN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is ABN AMRO Bank Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Commendations have to be given in seeing that ABN AMRO Bank grew its EPS from €0.46 to €2.20, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that ABN AMRO Bank's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. ABN AMRO Bank maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 15% to €8.1b. That's a real positive.

Are ABN AMRO Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

ABN AMRO Bank top brass are certainly in sync, not having sold any shares, over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Chief Commercial Officer of Personal & Business Banking & Member of Executive Board, Annerie Vreugdenhil, paid €112k to buy shares at an average price of €11.21. Purchases like this clue us in to the to the faith management has in the business' future.

Is ABN AMRO Bank Worth Keeping An Eye On?

ABN AMRO Bank's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put ABN AMRO Bank on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with ABN AMRO Bank.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

