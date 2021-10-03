Here's Why I Think Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Advanced Energy Industries's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Advanced Energy Industries managed to grow EPS by 4.2% per year, over three years. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Advanced Energy Industries shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 10% to 15%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Advanced Energy Industries's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Advanced Energy Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We did see some selling in the last twelve months, but that's insignificant compared to the whopping US$999k that the President, Stephen Kelley spent acquiring shares. The average price paid was about US$85.43. The quantum of that insider purchase is both rare and a sight to behold, not unlike an endangered Amur Leopard in the wild.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Advanced Energy Industries insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$43m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 1.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Advanced Energy Industries Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Advanced Energy Industries is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Advanced Energy Industries has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

