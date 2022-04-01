Here's Why I Think AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Is An Interesting Stock

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

View our latest analysis for AdvanSix

AdvanSix's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that AdvanSix has managed to grow EPS by 31% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. AdvanSix shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.4% to 11%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of AdvanSix's forecast profits?

Are AdvanSix Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for AdvanSix shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Michael Marberry, the Independent Chairman of the company, paid US$25k for shares at around US$34.73 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that AdvanSix insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$34m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 2.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is AdvanSix Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, AdvanSix's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for AdvanSix you should know about.

The good news is that AdvanSix is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

