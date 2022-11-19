Here's Why We Think Aemulus Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AEMULUS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Aemulus Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AEMULUS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Aemulus Holdings Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Aemulus Holdings Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In previous twelve months, Aemulus Holdings Berhad's EPS has risen from RM0.017 to RM0.019. That amounts to a small improvement of 8.5%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Aemulus Holdings Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 20% to RM73m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Aemulus Holdings Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM254m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Aemulus Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Aemulus Holdings Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM56m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 22% of the company; visible skin in the game.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Aemulus Holdings Berhad with market caps under RM910m is about RM497k.

The CEO of Aemulus Holdings Berhad was paid just RM1.5k in total compensation for the year ending September 2021. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Aemulus Holdings Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Aemulus Holdings Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Aemulus Holdings Berhad, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Aemulus Holdings Berhad (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Although Aemulus Holdings Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

