Here's Why We Think Alfen (AMS:ALFEN) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Alfen (AMS:ALFEN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Alfen with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Alfen Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Alfen's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Alfen's EPS catapulted from €0.74 to €1.70, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 130% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Alfen is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.8 percentage points to 14%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Alfen's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Alfen Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Alfen with market caps between €1.0b and €3.2b is about €1.5m.

The CEO of Alfen only received €557k in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Alfen To Your Watchlist?

Alfen's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay is a great reassurance, since it points to an absence of wasteful spending habits. So faced with these facts, it seems that researching this stock a little more may lead you to discover an investment opportunity that meets your quality standards. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Alfen (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

