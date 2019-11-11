Here's Why We Think Alimak Group (STO:ALIG) Is Well Worth Watching

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Alimak Group (STO:ALIG). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is Alimak Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Alimak Group has grown EPS by 18% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Alimak Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.6 percentage points to 13%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

OM:ALIG Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Alimak Group's future profits.

Are Alimak Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Alimak Group shares worth a considerable sum. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at kr594m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. At 8.6% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Should You Add Alimak Group To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Alimak Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider buying impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value.

Although Alimak Group certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares.