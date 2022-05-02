Here's Why We Think Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Is Well Worth Watching

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Alvopetro Energy Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Alvopetro Energy has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. It's good to see that Alvopetro Energy's EPS have grown from US$0.17 to US$0.19 over twelve months. That's a 12% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Alvopetro Energy shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 36% to 50%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Alvopetro Energy's future profits.

Are Alvopetro Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Alvopetro Energy shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$40m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 22% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Alvopetro Energy Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Alvopetro Energy is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Alvopetro Energy that you need to take into consideration.

