Here's Why I Think Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

View our latest analysis for Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain's Improving Profits

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is therefore awe-striking that Argo Blockchain's EPS went from UK£0.0048 to UK£0.066 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). The good news is that Argo Blockchain is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 46.9 percentage points to 58%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Argo Blockchain?

Are Argo Blockchain Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Like a sturdy phalanx Argo Blockchain insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Sarah Gow, paid UK£53k to buy shares at an average price of UK£1.32.

Does Argo Blockchain Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Argo Blockchain's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Argo Blockchain on your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Argo Blockchain (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Argo Blockchain, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • SpaceX Employees Offer to Sell Shares at $125 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- SpaceX employees are offering to sell shares via a private placement that would value Elon Musk’s launch and satellite company at around $125 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at L

  • Goldman Sachs lowers its S&P 500 price target for the 3rd time this year and says a recession would cause the stock market to fall another 11%

    If the economy avoids a recession, there is still a downside scenario where surging interest rates take a bite out of valuations, Goldman said.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The largest crypt

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals bet against Apple stock — and built stakes in Alphabet and Meta last quarter

    Burry's Scion Asset Management fund held bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks with over 10% yield. If you want to look at more high-yield undervalued stocks, click 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. The prospects for global dividend growth brightened in 2021, and experts projected dividend payments for the year to reach $1.4 trillion. In 2022, […]

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 87% That Could Soar, Says Wall Street

    If you're like me, you probably don't enjoy dealing with insurance companies. Buying insurance can be complicated, and making a claim can be both frustrating and incredibly time-consuming in some circumstances. Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is an innovative insurance company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create that improvement.

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • 2 Cheap Growth Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy and Forget

    A couple of growth stocks that are trading near their 52-week lows and can be tempting options to just buy and forget about include Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Its price-to-earnings ratio of 21 looks like a steal for a business that is still growing revenue at a rate of 23%.

  • DraftKings stock upgraded massively by Jefferies

    The future is looking bright for DraftKings (DKNG), at least according to Jefferies, which indicated a looming rebound for the stock.

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • This Stunning Statistic Will Make You Rethink Investing in Individual Stocks (Even The Winners)

    Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors of all types, from retirement savers to day traders, have all come across this disclaimer at some point. But investors with individual stocks in their portfolios may want remind themselves of this … Continue reading → The post This Stunning Statistic Will Make You Rethink Investing in Individual Stocks (Even The Winners) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Home Depot, Pfizer & Others

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), and Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite, a closely watched index comprised of leading tech growth stocks, is down about 24.6% so far in 2022. Several household names have seen their share prices fall even more than that. Strong companies with massive growth prospects are already down more than 50% from their all-time high.