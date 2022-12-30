Here's Why We Think Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (JSE:APN) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (JSE:APN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 58%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 2.2% to R39b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's good to see Aspen Pharmacare Holdings insiders walking the walk, by spending R6.7m on shares in just twelve months. This, combined with the lack of sales from insiders, should be a great signal for shareholders in what's to come. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group CEO & Executive Director Stephen Saad for R3.7m worth of shares, at about R256 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth R9.8b. This totals to 16% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Should You Add Aspen Pharmacare Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Aspen Pharmacare Holdings deserves timely attention. Of course, just because Aspen Pharmacare Holdings is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

