Here's Why We Think Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Is Well Worth Watching

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Atlas Engineered Products's Improving Profits

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. You can imagine, then, that it almost knocked my socks off when I realized that Atlas Engineered Products grew its EPS from CA$0.004 to CA$0.12, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Atlas Engineered Products is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 16.6 percentage points to 18%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Atlas Engineered Products isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of CA$31m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Atlas Engineered Products Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Atlas Engineered Products insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent CA$131k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Gregory Smith who made the biggest single purchase, worth CA$24k, paying CA$0.60 per share.

Should You Add Atlas Engineered Products To Your Watchlist?

Atlas Engineered Products's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. If you're like me, you'll find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Atlas Engineered Products on your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Atlas Engineered Products that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

