Here's Why We Think AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is AutoCanada Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

AutoCanada has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, AutoCanada's EPS soared from CA$4.34 to CA$5.59, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 29%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. AutoCanada maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 35% to CA$5.8b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past.

Are AutoCanada Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's good to see AutoCanada insiders walking the walk, by spending CA$586k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Lee Matheson, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying CA$419k for shares at about CA$28.31 each.

Should You Add AutoCanada To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into AutoCanada's strong EPS growth. The growth rate should be enticing enough to consider researching the company, and the insider buying is a great added bonus. To put it succinctly; AutoCanada is a strong candidate for your watchlist. Even so, be aware that AutoCanada is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

