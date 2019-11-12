Here's Why I Think AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is AXA Equitable Holdings Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, AXA Equitable Holdings has grown EPS by 7.1% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that AXA Equitable Holdings's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. On the one hand, AXA Equitable Holdings's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So it seems the future my hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can stabilize.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for AXA Equitable Holdings.

Are AXA Equitable Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

One shining light for AXA Equitable Holdings is the serious outlay one insider has made to buy shares, in the last year. Indeed, President Mark Pearson has accumulated shares over the last year, paying a total of US$997k at an average price of about US$20.34. Big insider buys like that are almost as rare as an ocean free of single use plastic waste.

Is AXA Equitable Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for AXA Equitable Holdings is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Not every business can grow its EPS, but AXA Equitable Holdings certainly can. The cherry on top is that we have an insider buying shares. That encourages me further to keep an eye on this stock. Of course, just because AXA Equitable Holdings is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.