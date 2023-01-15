Here's Why We Think AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide AXT with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is AXT Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

AXT has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that AXT's EPS has grown from US$0.33 to US$0.40 over twelve months. This amounts to a 23% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. AXT maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to US$152m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for AXT's future EPS 100% free.

Are AXT Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that AXT insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$16m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 6.9% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is AXT Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of AXT is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for AXT (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

