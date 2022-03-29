Here's Why I Think B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Is An Interesting Stock

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is B. Riley Financial Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years B. Riley Financial's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, B. Riley Financial's EPS shot from US$7.83 to US$15.76, over the last year. Year on year growth of 101% is certainly a sight to behold. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that B. Riley Financial's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note B. Riley Financial's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 101% to US$1.6b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are B. Riley Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth -US$30m) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling US$60m in just one year. This makes me even more interested in B. Riley Financial because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was Daniel Asher who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$32m, paying US$80.65 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that B. Riley Financial insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$673m. Coming in at 35% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Very encouraging.

Does B. Riley Financial Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

B. Riley Financial's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. What's more insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. Because of the potential that it has reached an inflection point, I'd suggest B. Riley Financial belongs on the top of your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with B. Riley Financial (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

