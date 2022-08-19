Here's Why We Think Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Balfour Beatty Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Balfour Beatty has grown EPS by 23% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Despite consistency in EBIT margins year on year, Balfour Beatty has actually recorded a dip in revenue. While this may raise concerns, investors should investigate the reasoning behind this.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Balfour Beatty's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Balfour Beatty Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's good to see Balfour Beatty insiders walking the walk, by spending UK£189k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group Chief Executive & Executive Director Leo Quinn for UK£189k worth of shares, at about UK£2.40 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Balfour Beatty is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold UK£12m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 0.6% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Balfour Beatty Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Balfour Beatty's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Balfour Beatty has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Balfour Beatty isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

