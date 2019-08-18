Here's Why I Think On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like On the Beach Group (LON:OTB). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

View our latest analysis for On the Beach Group

On the Beach Group's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, On the Beach Group has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. On the Beach Group boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from UK£0.14 to UK£0.17, in the last year. I doubt many would complain about that 23% gain.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). On the one hand, On the Beach Group's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

LSE:OTB Income Statement, August 18th 2019 More

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of On the Beach Group's forecast profits?

Are On the Beach Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own On the Beach Group shares worth a considerable sum. With a whopping UK£43m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 8.7% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between UK£165m and UK£659m, like On the Beach Group, the median CEO pay is around UK£719k.

The CEO of On the Beach Group only received UK£316k in total compensation for the year ending September 2018. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Does On the Beach Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?