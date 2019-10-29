Here's Why I Think Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments (HKG:1858) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments (HKG:1858). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

See our latest analysis for Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Who among us would not applaud Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 52%, compound, over the last three years? That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 23% to 27%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

SEHK:1858 Income Statement, October 29th 2019 More

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments insiders own a significant number of shares certainly appeals to me. Indeed, with a collective holding of 68%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. And their holding is extremely valuable at the current share price, totalling CN¥4.1b. Now that's what I call some serious skin in the game!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalizations between CN¥2.8b and CN¥11b, like Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments, the median CEO pay is around CN¥3.0m.

The Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments CEO received CN¥1.5m in compensation for the year ending December 2018. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.