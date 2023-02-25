Here's Why We Think BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Check out our latest analysis for BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, BellRing Brands has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. It's good to see that BellRing Brands' EPS has grown from US$0.71 to US$0.89 over twelve months. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 25% gain.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. BellRing Brands maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 12% to US$1.4b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of BellRing Brands' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are BellRing Brands Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Story continues

We haven't seen any insiders selling BellRing Brands shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Elliot Stein, the Independent Lead Director of the company, paid US$47k for shares at around US$23.67 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that BellRing Brands insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$30m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.7% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Darcy Davenport is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like BellRing Brands with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b is about US$6.5m.

The BellRing Brands CEO received US$5.0m in compensation for the year ending September 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add BellRing Brands To Your Watchlist?

One positive for BellRing Brands is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for BellRing Brands that we have uncovered.

The good news is that BellRing Brands is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here