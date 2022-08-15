Here's Why We Think Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Berkshire Hills Bancorp with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Berkshire Hills Bancorp managed to grow EPS by 11% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of Berkshire Hills Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for Berkshire Hills Bancorp remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 15% to US$434m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Berkshire Hills Bancorp's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Berkshire Hills Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Any way you look at it Berkshire Hills Bancorp shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$658k to buy stock, over the last year. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Jeffrey Kip who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$292k, paying US$29.25 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Berkshire Hills Bancorp insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$14m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.0% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Nitin Mhatre, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Berkshire Hills Bancorp with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b is about US$5.4m.

The CEO of Berkshire Hills Bancorp only received US$2.3m in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Berkshire Hills Bancorp Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Berkshire Hills Bancorp (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

