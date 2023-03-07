Here's Why We Think Bidvest Group (JSE:BVT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Bidvest Group (JSE:BVT). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Bidvest Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Bidvest Group

How Quickly Is Bidvest Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Bidvest Group grew its EPS by 9.6% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that Bidvest Group's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. Bidvest Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 13% to R100b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Bidvest Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Bidvest Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalisations between R73b and R219b, like Bidvest Group, the median CEO pay is around R39m.

Bidvest Group's CEO took home a total compensation package worth R34m in the year leading up to June 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Bidvest Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Bidvest Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Not only that, but the CEO is paid quite reasonably, which should prompt investors to feel more trusting of the board of directors. So all in all Bidvest Group is worthy at least considering for your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Bidvest Group.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

