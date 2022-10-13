Here's Why We Think Bisalloy Steel Group (ASX:BIS) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Bisalloy Steel Group (ASX:BIS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Bisalloy Steel Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Bisalloy Steel Group Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. To the delight of shareholders, Bisalloy Steel Group has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 57%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Bisalloy Steel Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 11% to 17%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Bisalloy Steel Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$102m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Bisalloy Steel Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Bisalloy Steel Group insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent AU$139k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Michael Gundy, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying AU$96k for shares at about AU$1.55 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Bisalloy Steel Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$24m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 24% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Bisalloy Steel Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Bisalloy Steel Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Bisalloy Steel Group belongs near the top of your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Bisalloy Steel Group , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

