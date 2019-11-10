Here's Why I Think Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

See our latest analysis for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has grown EPS by 16% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to US$7.1b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:BAH Income Statement, November 10th 2019 More

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Booz Allen Hamilton Holding EPS 100% free.

Are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$10b company like Booz Allen Hamilton Holding. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$233m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$11m.

The Booz Allen Hamilton Holding CEO received US$7.4m in compensation for the year ending March 2019. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Booz Allen Hamilton Holding To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is a growing business, which is what I like to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, but the pretty picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued. So you might want to consider this free discounted cashflow valuation of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding.