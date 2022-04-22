Here's Why We Think Capital (LON:CAPD) Is Well Worth Watching

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Capital (LON:CAPD). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Capital's Improving Profits

In the last three years Capital's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Capital's EPS shot from US$0.18 to US$0.37, over the last year. Year on year growth of 107% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Capital shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 17% to 23%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Capital Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Capital insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$53m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That holding amounts to 27% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential, and aligned, owners of the business.

Does Capital Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Capital's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So to my mind Capital is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Capital (2 are significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

