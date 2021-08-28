Here's Why I Think Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's Improving Profits

In the last three years Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's EPS shot from US$0.40 to US$0.72, over the last year. You don't see 78% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 6.0% to US$127m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Catalyst Pharmaceuticals EPS 100% free.

Are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$41m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 7.3% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

Although Catalyst Pharmaceuticals certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

