Here's Why I Think Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Is An Interesting Stock

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Cenkos Securities Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Cenkos Securities has grown EPS by 18% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of Cenkos Securities's revenue last year was revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Cenkos Securities maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 17% to UK£37m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Cenkos Securities isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of UK£34m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Cenkos Securities Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Cenkos Securities insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold UK£10m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 30% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Cenkos Securities Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Cenkos Securities has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Cenkos Securities (1 is concerning!) that we have uncovered.

