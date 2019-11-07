Here's Why I Think China Gas Holdings (HKG:384) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like China Gas Holdings (HKG:384). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is China Gas Holdings Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Who among us would not applaud China Gas Holdings's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 53%, compound, over the last three years? While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that China Gas Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.3 percentage points to 16%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

SEHK:384 Income Statement, November 7th 2019 More

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for China Gas Holdings.

Are China Gas Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since China Gas Holdings has a market capitalization of HK$174b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth HK$17b. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does China Gas Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

China Gas Holdings's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering China Gas Holdings for a spot on your watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on China Gas Holdings by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Although China Gas Holdings certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares.