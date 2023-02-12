Here's Why We Think Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Circa Enterprises Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Circa Enterprises' EPS has grown 22% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Circa Enterprises remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 20% to CA$40m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Circa Enterprises is no giant, with a market capitalisation of CA$12m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Circa Enterprises Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in Circa Enterprises will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 49% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. Valued at only CA$12m Circa Enterprises is really small for a listed company. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have CA$6.0m worth of stock. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

Is Circa Enterprises Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Circa Enterprises' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Circa Enterprises' continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Circa Enterprises (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

