Here's Why We Think Classic Scenic Berhad (KLSE:CSCENIC) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Classic Scenic Berhad (KLSE:CSCENIC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Classic Scenic Berhad Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Classic Scenic Berhad grew its EPS by 13% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Classic Scenic Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.5% to RM60m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Classic Scenic Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM321m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Classic Scenic Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Classic Scenic Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 57% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM182m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does Classic Scenic Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Classic Scenic Berhad is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Classic Scenic Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

