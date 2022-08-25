Here's Why We Think ClearView Wealth (ASX:CVW) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ClearView Wealth (ASX:CVW). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

ClearView Wealth's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that ClearView Wealth has grown EPS by 38% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that, last year, ClearView Wealth's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The previous 12 months are something that ClearView Wealth will want to put behind them after seeing a drop in EBIT margin and revenue for the period. Shareholders will be hoping for a change in fortunes if they're looking for profit growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check ClearView Wealth's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are ClearView Wealth Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that ClearView Wealth insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold AU$35m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 7.5% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to ClearView Wealth, with market caps between AU$288m and AU$1.2b, is around AU$1.3m.

The ClearView Wealth CEO received AU$1.0m in compensation for the year ending June 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add ClearView Wealth To Your Watchlist?

ClearView Wealth's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that ClearView Wealth is worth considering carefully. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for ClearView Wealth that you need to take into consideration.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

