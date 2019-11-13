Here's Why We Think Cochin Shipyard (NSE:COCHINSHIP) Is Well Worth Watching

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Cochin Shipyard (NSE:COCHINSHIP). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is Cochin Shipyard Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Cochin Shipyard has grown EPS by 11% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Cochin Shipyard maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 24% to ₹30b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NSEI:COCHINSHIP Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Cochin Shipyard's future profits.

Are Cochin Shipyard Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I always like to check up on CEO compensation, because I think that reasonable pay levels, around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Cochin Shipyard with market caps between ₹29b and ₹115b is about ₹25m.

The CEO of Cochin Shipyard only received ₹7.3m in total compensation for the year ending March 2019. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Cochin Shipyard Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Cochin Shipyard is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Not only that, but the CEO is paid quite reasonably, which makes me feel more trusting of the board of directors. So I do think the stock deserves further research, if not instant addition to your watchlist. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Cochin Shipyard is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

