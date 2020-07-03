Here's Why We Think Codemasters Group Holdings (LON:CDM) Is Well Worth Watching

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Codemasters Group Holdings (LON:CDM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Codemasters Group Holdings's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Codemasters Group Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Codemasters Group Holdings's EPS shot from UK£0.031 to UK£0.081, over the last year. Year on year growth of 159% is certainly a sight to behold.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Codemasters Group Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 15% to 23%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

AIM:CDM Earnings and Revenue History July 3rd 2020 More

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Codemasters Group Holdings EPS 100% free.

Are Codemasters Group Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Codemasters Group Holdings shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have UK£20m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 3.9% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Codemasters Group Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Codemasters Group Holdings's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Codemasters Group Holdings for a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Codemasters Group Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.