Here's Why We Think Cogstate (ASX:CGS) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Cogstate (ASX:CGS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Cogstate's Improving Profits

Cogstate has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, Cogstate's EPS soared from US$0.031 to US$0.043, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 41%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Cogstate shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 12% to 24%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

Are Cogstate Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The good news for Cogstate is that one insider has illustrated their belief in the company's future with a huge purchase of shares in the last 12 months. Specifically, the company insider, David Dolby, accumulated US$4.3m worth of shares at a price of US$1.94. It doesn't get much better than that, in terms of large investments from insiders.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Cogstate insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$69m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 21% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Cogstate Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Cogstate has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Of course, just because Cogstate is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

