Here's Why I Think Compagnie Financière Tradition (VTX:CFT) Is An Interesting Stock

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.
So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Compagnie Financière Tradition (VTX:CFT). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.
Compagnie Financière Tradition's Improving Profits
Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. Over twelve months, Compagnie Financière Tradition increased its EPS from CHF7.26 to CHF7.62. That's a modest gain of 5.0%.
I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Compagnie Financière Tradition maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.6% to CHF891m. That's a real positive.
The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.
While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Compagnie Financière Tradition's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.
Are Compagnie Financière Tradition Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?
I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Compagnie Financière Tradition insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have CHF32m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 4.3% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.
It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalizations between CHF400m and CHF1.6b, like Compagnie Financière Tradition, the median CEO pay is around CHF945k.
The CEO of Compagnie Financière Tradition was paid just CHF12k in total compensation for the year ending December 2018. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.
Is Compagnie Financière Tradition Worth Keeping An Eye On?
As I already mentioned, Compagnie Financière Tradition is a growing business, which is what I like to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Compagnie Financière Tradition, but the pretty picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Compagnie Financière Tradition is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.
Although Compagnie Financière Tradition certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.
