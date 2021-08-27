Here's Why We Think Compugen Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:CGEN) CEO Compensation Looks Fair for the time being

Performance at Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has been reasonably good and CEO Anat Cohen-Dayag has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 02 September 2021. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

View our latest analysis for Compugen

How Does Total Compensation For Anat Cohen-Dayag Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Compugen Ltd. has a market capitalization of US$550m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.3m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 38% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$453k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$200m to US$800m, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$1.1m. From this we gather that Anat Cohen-Dayag is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Anat Cohen-Dayag holds US$357k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$453k US$395k 35% Other US$850k US$546k 65% Total Compensation US$1.3m US$941k 100%

On an industry level, around 18% of total compensation represents salary and 82% is other remuneration. Compugen pays out 35% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Compugen Ltd.'s Growth Numbers

Compugen Ltd. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 9.8% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 67% over the last year.

It's great to see that revenue growth is strong. Combined with modest EPS growth, we get a good impression of the company. So while we'd stop short of saying growth is absolutely outstanding, there are definitely some clear positives! Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Story continues

Has Compugen Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 57% over three years, Compugen Ltd. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Despite the pleasing results, we still think that any proposed increases to CEO compensation will be examined based on a case by case basis and linked to performance outcomes.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. That's why we did our research, and identified 4 warning signs for Compugen (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Important note: Compugen is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.