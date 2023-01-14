Here's Why We Think Comvita (NZSE:CVT) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Comvita (NZSE:CVT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Comvita's Improving Profits

In the last three years Comvita's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Comvita's EPS skyrocketed from NZ$0.14 to NZ$0.18, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 34%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Comvita shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.5% to 9.6%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Comvita Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that Comvita insiders spent NZ$85k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Bridget Coates who made the biggest single purchase, worth NZ$63k, paying NZ$3.15 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Comvita is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have NZ$60m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 25% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Comvita To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Comvita's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Comvita is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

