Here's Why We Think Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Converge Technology Solutions' Improving Profits

In the last three years Converge Technology Solutions' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, Converge Technology Solutions' EPS grew from CA$0.045 to CA$0.10, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 125% is certainly a sight to behold. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Converge Technology Solutions remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 78% to CA$2.0b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Converge Technology Solutions Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's pleasing to note that insiders spent CA$2.1m buying Converge Technology Solutions shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. Buying like that is a fantastic look for the company and should rouse the market in anticipation for the future. We also note that it was the CEO & Director, Shaun Maine, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying CA$1.3m for shares at about CA$7.08 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Converge Technology Solutions insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Holding CA$77m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Shaun Maine is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between CA$552m and CA$2.2b, like Converge Technology Solutions, the median CEO pay is around CA$2.1m.

The CEO of Converge Technology Solutions only received CA$987k in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Converge Technology Solutions To Your Watchlist?

Converge Technology Solutions' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Converge Technology Solutions belongs near the top of your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Converge Technology Solutions that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

