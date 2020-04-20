Here's Why We Think Cortina Holdings (SGX:C41) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Cortina Holdings (SGX:C41). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Cortina Holdings's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Who among us would not applaud Cortina Holdings's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 55%, compound, over the last three years? Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Cortina Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.8 percentage points to 9.9%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

SGX:C41 Income Statement April 20th 2020 More

Since Cortina Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalization of S$194m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Cortina Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Personally, I like to see high insider ownership of a company, since it suggests that it will be managed in the interests of shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Cortina Holdings insiders own a significant number of shares certainly appeals to me. Actually, with 44% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about S$85m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Should You Add Cortina Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Cortina Holdings's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Cortina Holdings for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Cortina Holdings (1 is concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.