Here's Why I Think Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Crown Holdings has grown EPS by 40% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches my attention; like a crow with a sparkly stone.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Crown Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.3 percentage points to 12%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Crown Holdings's forecast profits?

Are Crown Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Crown Holdings has a market capitalization of US$14b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$285m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Crown Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Crown Holdings's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Crown Holdings for a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Crown Holdings that you should be aware of.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • The iPhone trick in this viral TikTok is being called ‘life-changing’

    The Shortcuts app on the iPhone is full of iPhone tricks designed for power users. But Apple, in typical fashion, has made it easy enough for even casual users to take advantage of. The Shortcuts app can be downloaded from the App Store. It essentially makes it easy for users to automate all sorts of … The post The iPhone trick in this viral TikTok is being called ‘life-changing’ appeared first on BGR.

  • Joe Biden promised to unify us, and he has. Most voters agree that they don't like him

    President Joe Biden may be upside down on COVID-19 and the economy, but he's delivered on a promise to unify us. We agree on the poor job he's doing.

  • 3 attractive income stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation at 40-year highs, this trio can help strengthen your dwindling purchasing power

    Inflation is at 40-year highs. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • 2 EV Charging Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The automotive sector is in the midst of an enormous change. A combination of social and political forces are pushing the industry more and more toward adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) as a new standard – although the internal combustion engine is not likely to be fully phased out, EVs are certain to find a large niche. ‘Last mile’ delivery, and various fleet businesses are already finding that EVs can meet their needs efficiently. But the electric car market isn’t just about cars. They may g

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • 3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investors who buy and hold stocks for several years instead of trading in and out of positions on a regular basis tend to do much better. Three energy companies that look like good companies to buy and hold for several years right now are Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG), NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). Here's why these three energy stocks are ideal candidates for a buy-and-hold portfolio.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • Sleep Well at Night in 2022 With This 4.8% Dividend Stock

    High-yielding passive income is hard to find these days. This stock should keep paying you like clockwork.

  • The Fed Is Raising Interest Rates: These Growth Stocks Can Still Double in 2022

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently confirmed that the central bank will be raising interest rates this year, and previous comments suggest that multiple rate hikes could be in the works. Rising interest rates have typically meant a much weaker backdrop for growth stocks, but there are also companies in the category that already trade at steep discounts and could be poised for big gains despite less favorable macroeconomic conditions. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has profiled stocks that could still be capable of doubling before the year is out.

  • Investing: Goldman Sachs destroys one of the most persistent myths about stocks

    Many market watchers use above-average CAPE readings as a signal that stocks should underperform or even fall as it reverts back to its long-term mean. But CAPE’s mean doesn’t actually have much pull.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • This Warren Buffett Recommendation Could Be Your Best Investment in 2022

    When we think about big names in the investing space, it's hard to gloss over Warren Buffett. Rather, Buffett is a firm believer in one investment that has the potential to make the average investor quite wealthy, only without the risk that could come with hand-picking stocks in an effort to outperform the broad market. While Buffett may approve of the latter move if you're an educated investor and know what you're doing, he'd probably shake his head at the idea of putting money into digital coins.

  • Block stock hits new 52-week low, getting clobbered since rebrand

    The company formally known as Square, is down about 31% since announcing its corporate entity name change to Block, on Dec. 1 of last year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    This month marks an anniversary of sorts, as it was three years ago that the current bull market got started. Aside from the short, albeit deep, turndown in Feb/March of 2020, when the corona truck hit us, stock markets have been rising steadily since January 2019. And despite the pandemic, the market’s rate of increase was steeper after the short 2020 recession than before it. In a recent note, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam says it’s time to ‘adjust our aim’ to take into account the dynamics of

  • 10 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks billionaire D. E. Shaw is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of billionaire’s hedge fund and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying. David Elliot Shaw, more commonly known as D. E. Shaw, gained prominence on […]

  • As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Heat Up, Russian Stocks and Currency Take Big Hits

    Russia is a screaming buy, if you forget about the little business with Ukraine. Oil prices, which usually drive Russian assets, are about even over that period. Underperformance continued this week as Russian-Western diplomatic talks ended without visible progress.

  • Want To Get Richer? Invest in These 5 REITs and Wait 10 Years

    All of these real estate investment trusts have well-established track records of outperforming the market for a decade or more and look poised to continue that trend.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Tiger Woods First SPAC Swings for $150 Million Sports Tech Deal

    Tiger Woods is making a play for a sports technology business, filing to raise $150 million through a special purpose acquisition company, a blank check venture that seeks to bring another company public. Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, retired NBA player David Lee and the executives of sports technology investment fund Lead are among those joining […]