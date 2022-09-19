Here's Why We Think CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Is Well Worth Watching

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is CSW Industrials Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, CSW Industrials has grown EPS by 16% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note CSW Industrials achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 36% to US$665m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past.

Are CSW Industrials Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that CSW Industrials insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$27m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 1.4% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does CSW Industrials Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, CSW Industrials is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Even so, be aware that CSW Industrials is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Although CSW Industrials certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

