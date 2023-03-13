Here's Why We Think Diageo (LON:DGE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Diageo (LON:DGE). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Diageo Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Diageo managed to grow EPS by 7.3% per year, over three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Diageo remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 22% to UK£17b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Diageo Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

With strong conviction, Diageo insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Non-Executive Chairman, Francisco Javier Larraz, paid UK£74k to buy shares at an average price of UK£36.91. Strong buying like that could be a sign of opportunity.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Diageo is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at UK£66m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Is Diageo Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Diageo is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Diageo that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

