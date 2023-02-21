Here's Why We Think Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Dynacor Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Dynacor Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Dynacor Group has managed to grow EPS by 32% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Dynacor Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.7% to US$200m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Dynacor Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of CA$113m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Dynacor Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Dynacor Group insiders both bought and sold shares over the last twelve months, but they did end up spending US$30k more on stock than they received from selling it. At face value we can consider this a fairly encouraging sign for the company. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Chairman of the Board Pierre Lepine who made the biggest single purchase, worth CA$28k, paying CA$2.66 per share.

Does Dynacor Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Dynacor Group's strong EPS growth. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. In essence, your time will not be wasted checking out Dynacor Group in more detail. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Dynacor Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

