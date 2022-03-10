Here's Why I Think Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Elanor Commercial Property Fund Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. It's good to see that Elanor Commercial Property Fund's EPS have grown from AU$0.098 to AU$0.12 over twelve months. I doubt many would complain about that 24% gain.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While Elanor Commercial Property Fund did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Elanor Commercial Property Fund Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Elanor Commercial Property Fund shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Elanor Funds Management Limited Paul Bedbrook bought AU$44k worth of shares at an average price of around AU$1.10.

Should You Add Elanor Commercial Property Fund To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Elanor Commercial Property Fund is a growing business, which is what I like to see. While some companies are struggling to grow EPS, Elanor Commercial Property Fund seems free from that morose affliction. The cherry on top is that we have an insider buying shares. That encourages me further to keep an eye on this stock. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 5 warning signs for Elanor Commercial Property Fund (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

