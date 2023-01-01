Here's Why We Think Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Elevance Health with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Elevance Health Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Elevance Health has grown EPS by 16% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Elevance Health's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Elevance Health remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 14% to US$153b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Elevance Health Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Elevance Health has a market capitalisation of US$123b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$140m. We note that this amounts to 0.1% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Elevance Health but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Is Elevance Health Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Elevance Health is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. If you think Elevance Health might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

