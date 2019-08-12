Here's Why We Think Elos Medtech (STO:ELOS B) Is Well Worth Watching

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Elos Medtech (STO:ELOS B). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Elos Medtech Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. We can see that in the last three years Elos Medtech grew its EPS by 6.8% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't amazing, it does show the business is growing.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Elos Medtech shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.3% to 8.7%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

OM:ELOS B Income Statement, August 12th 2019 More

Since Elos Medtech is no giant, with a market capitalization of kr794m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Elos Medtech Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

One positive for Elos Medtech, is that company insiders paid kr184k for shares in the last year. While this isn't much, we also note an absence of sales. It is also worth noting that it was Chief Executive Officer of Elos Medtech Microplast AB Mathias Andersson who made the biggest single purchase, worth kr97k, paying kr101 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Elos Medtech insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold kr224m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 28% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Elos Medtech Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Elos Medtech is a growing business, which is what I like to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Elos Medtech by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

